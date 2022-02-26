Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. Cowen has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $827.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cowen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

