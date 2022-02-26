Cowen Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $15.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

