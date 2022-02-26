Cowen Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $140.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.42.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $140.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.