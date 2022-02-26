Cowen Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

