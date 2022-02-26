Craig Hallum Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $115.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BXC opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

