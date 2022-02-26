Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,207 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Lovesac worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lovesac by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.