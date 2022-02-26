Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Upland Software worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. reduced their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Upland Software stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.