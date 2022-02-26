Credit Suisse Group Raises AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $40.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,390,655 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

