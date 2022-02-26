CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($2.18). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 1,600,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,789. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

