Critical Contrast: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) versus First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Bank and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. National Bank pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 30.07% 11.20% 1.33% First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37%

Volatility & Risk

National Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $311.33 million 4.32 $93.61 million $3.01 14.75 First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.60 $205.16 million $2.13 11.76

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank beats First Financial Bancorp. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

