CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.98. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 18,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $756,540.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

