Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Crown stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

