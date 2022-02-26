Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crown by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Crown by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

