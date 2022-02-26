Cryptrust (CTRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $394.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Cryptrust has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptrust has a market cap of $35,499.42 and $394.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.62 or 0.07094269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.75 or 0.99919811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.