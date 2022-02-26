CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Get CS Disco alerts:

NYSE LAW opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.