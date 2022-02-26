CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

