CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.06 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

