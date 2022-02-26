Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 36,992 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 228.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Model N worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Model N by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Model N by 142.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $24.85 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $905.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

