Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of PROG worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $10,685,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 247,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 146,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 105.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 128,648 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

