Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,661 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $210,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.71 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

