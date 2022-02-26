Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Curis by 250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 187,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at $398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,719. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

