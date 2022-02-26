Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 186,467 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 186,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.
CTKB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,278. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
