Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,689. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

