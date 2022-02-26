Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,689. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.