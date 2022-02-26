Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 31,307 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HOOD opened at $11.61 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

