Daniel Racine Sells 29,212 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Daniel Racine sold 29,212 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$182,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,137 shares in the company, valued at C$4,063,094.88.

Daniel Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.