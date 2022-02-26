Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

BN opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.42. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

