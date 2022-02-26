Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,807,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,921,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.59 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

