Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $81,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

