Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $86,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock worth $17,296,456 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

