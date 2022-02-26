Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $93,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.