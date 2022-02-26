Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in HealthEquity by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

