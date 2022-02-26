Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 21,340 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.