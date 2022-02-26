David A. R. Dullum Acquires 5,500 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
