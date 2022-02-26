David A. R. Dullum Acquires 5,500 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

