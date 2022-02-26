DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,100.88

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,100.88 ($82.97) and traded as low as GBX 5,692 ($77.41). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,692 ($77.41), with a volume of 308,259 shares traded.

DCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($98.60) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($93.84) to GBX 5,550 ($75.48) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.90) to GBX 8,349 ($113.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($95.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,175.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,099.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

