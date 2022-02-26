Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,700.00.

OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.