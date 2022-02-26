Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,700.00.

OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

