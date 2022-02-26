DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $7.67 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $357,137.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

