Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $346.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

