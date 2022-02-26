Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

Shares of DK opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 167,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

