Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.84, but opened at $51.55. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 169,170 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.