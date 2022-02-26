Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.84, but opened at $51.55. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 169,170 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

