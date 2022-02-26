Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 486,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,871. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,725,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

