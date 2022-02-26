Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $24.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

