Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $40.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.53.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 583,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.