Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 139,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,302,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
