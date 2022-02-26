Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 139,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,302,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

