Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €52.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.50 ($58.52) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edenred currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.66.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

