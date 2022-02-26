Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.15) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.29).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.19 ($8.17) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.