Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

