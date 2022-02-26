Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.15 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.44). Approximately 18,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 72,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.27 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.01.

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

