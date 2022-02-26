Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.15 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.44). Approximately 18,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 72,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.50).
The stock has a market capitalization of £88.27 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.01.
Diaceutics Company Profile (LON:DXRX)
