DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,200 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 269,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIDI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,468,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,866,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

DIDI opened at 4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.88. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.33 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

