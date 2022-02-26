DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $30,763.90

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $30,763.90 or 0.78654377 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and $31,211.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.