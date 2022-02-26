Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

